One person has died this morning in a two-vehicle crash in the Waikato town of Tahuna.

Police attended the fatal crash on Morrinsville-Tahuna Rd between Paeroa-Tahuna Rd and Quine Rd.

The crash was reported to police around 10.35am.

Four others were reported to have sustained moderate to minor injuries.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.