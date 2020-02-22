One region. One day. Four dead.

It's been a horror day on Waikato roads, but in a glimmer of hope a baby is understood to have survived one of the three crashes which killed four.

In the deadliest single crash, two people lost their lives in a crash on Cambridge Rd, in Leamington, south of Cambridge, about 6pm.

However, a baby survived the crash, which involved a small logging truck and another vehicle, Stuff reported.

Gavin Collinson, who lives near the crash scene, told Stuff he saw a crying baby covered in what looked like grease and still in its car seat, following the crash.

The road has been closed and was expected to remain closed for some time, police said this evening.

Earlier, a person died in a two-vehicle crash in Tahuna, 18km north of Morrinsville.

Police were alerted just after 10.30am to the crash on Morrinsville-Tahuna Rd, in which four others suffered minor to moderate injuries.

And tonight, a fourth person died when their vehicle crashed into a power pole on State Highway 25 near Pipiroa, 15km south-west of Thames.

The person, who was the sole occupant, died at the scene.

Tonight, the road remains closed and diversions are in place, police said.