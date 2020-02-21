Motorcycle crash in Goodwood Heights, Auckland, closes Redoubt Rd

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of Redobut Road and Bartells Drive at about 11.48am. Source: Google

One person has serious injuries following a collision between a motorcycle and car that has closed a major Auckland road today.

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of Redoubt Rd and Bartells Dr, in the suburb of Goodwood Heights, at about 11.48am.

A section of Redoubt Rd will be closed for the next couple of hours while police examine the scene.

Motorists are being asked to avoid Redoubt Rd, and those travelling east down the road asked to divert down Goodwood Dr.

Those travelling west are asked to divert on to Hilltop Rd.