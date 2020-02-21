Emergency services have now freed a child who was trapped under a vehicle that had rolled outside the Southland town of Riverton.

Police confirmed they received a report at 10.47am today of a rolled car on Riverton-Otautau Rd and had attended the scene with St John ambulance and Fire Services.

Three people were involved in the crash, including one child trapped under the car.

The child was initially reported to have serious injuries, but that has since been downgraded. The child's exact injury status is not known.

The health status of the other two people involved in the crash is also not known.

A rescue helicopter is still on its way to the scene of the crash.

- More to come