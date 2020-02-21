A rescue helicopter has been called to help a swimmer in trouble at Waihī Beach

A police spokeswoman said they received reports of a person in difficulty in the surf near the Waihi Beach Top 10 Holiday Park on Beach Rd around 12.40pm.

The person was part of a group at the beach and is now outstanding, she said.

A Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been notified and is heading to the scene.

Coastguard, surf lifesavers, and Search and Rescue teams are also involved.

The sea conditions were described as rough.

When contacted, the Waihī Beach Surf Lifesaving Club confirmed lifeguards were in the water and "giving it their best effort."

More to come.