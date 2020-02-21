A child has reportedly drowned after snatched by a wave as they played in the surf at Te Awa, Napier and swept out to sea.

Police received a report of a person struggling in the water off Marine Parade about 3.42pm. It is understood that person is a 9-year-old child and was among a group who were swept out to sea from the water's edge.

Police at the scene in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are currently on the scene. Coastguard and a rescue helicopter were also called.

Police Area Commander Inspector Marty James told Stuff it appeared the group was playing in the surf when the child was swept out.

The sea is rough today. Large waves can be seen crashing on to the beach.

Police were alerted after someone in a camp area called emergency services. Two officers, who were both trained lifesavers, tried to reach the boy

"They were able to reach him and get hold of him," James said.

"They stayed with hi while Coastguard and the rescue helicopter were deployed. The three of them continued to be swept out. Unfortunately the child has deceased."

The helicopter lifted the trio from the water. St John ambulance staff arrived but the child could not be revived.

A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance and a rescue helicopter are at the scene.

Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust general manager Ian Wilmot said: "We were tasked by police to a search just off Te Awa beach.

"It's not appropriate for me to comment any further than that."

Big swells and unexpected waves are frequent are at the beach, which is not patrolled by lifeguards.

A Hawke's Bay Today photographer at the scene said the surf at the beach is "huge."

"On any given day it is a dangerous spot to surf," he said.