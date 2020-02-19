It's good news for the garden but not for the farmers, rain is on the way this weekend but it will only be a brief respite and isn't enough to break the drought in the North Island.

A front is expected to move over the West Coast of the South Island tomorrow and make its way up the country over the weekend.

MetService forecaster Stephen Glassey said there'll be "brief periods of rain" for a lot of the country tomorrow and Saturday.

But then it'll be dry again next week.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• NZ drought: Auckland set to break record for longest dry spell

• Aussie farmer's heartfelt message for drought-stricken Kiwis

• Northland farming leader calls on Govt to declare a drought

• 'Widespread extreme dryness': Why drought has come to NZ



Two deep low pressure systems lie either side of New Zealand today. Fronts associated with the low in the Tasman Sea should bring a period of rain to the west of the South Island tomorrow and most other parts of the country on Saturday. Details at https://t.co/hnwmGxU1gR ^SG pic.twitter.com/uCITfPFOCN — MetService (@MetService) February 19, 2020

The rain is thanks to two "deep low pressure systems" that MetService said were "brewing" in the Tasman Sea.

"However, another dry spell is likely next week."

An impressive looking front is brewing in the Tasman Sea (as shown in this morning's satellite loop). It should move over the country on Friday and Saturday, bringing a period of rain or showers. However, another dry spell is likely next week. Detailshttps://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^SG pic.twitter.com/Ajce4z7jih — MetService (@MetService) February 19, 2020

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said "much of the country" is expected to see some rain on Saturday.

"It won't be drought-busting, but something is better than nothing," the service said on Twitter.

This is what severe meteorological drought looks like from above 🏜



📍 Near Mt Pirongia, Waikato District



📸 Sarah Fraser pic.twitter.com/ASJOVCDFHP — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 18, 2020

Temperatures are expected to be just be above average - Christchurch is likely to peak at 29C on Friday and 25C on Saturday, Wellington could reach 22C on both days while Auckland's highs are expected to get to 28C and 26C.

MetService's forecast for this weekend

Friday

North Island: Mainly fine, isolated showers about Bay of Plenty, Taranaki and the Kāpiti Coast. South Island: Rain in the west with some heavy falls, spreading into Nelson later, then easing evening. Elsewhere, scattered light rain spreading north, turning to showers in the south later.

Advertisement

Saturday

North Island: A period of rain spreading northeast with a southwest change, then easing to isolated showers. South Island: Showers in the west and south, possibly heavy, easing from the south later. Elsewhere, showers spreading northwards with a southerly change, easing at night.

Sunday

North Island: Showers in the south and east gradually clearing, but lingering about Hawke's Bay and Gisborne. Mainly fine elsewhere. South Island: Morning cloud and patchy drizzle in the east, gradually clearing, and a few showers about Fiordland. Fine elsewhere.