D



WARNING: GRAPHIC AND UPSETTING PHOTO BELOW

The carcass of an animal has been found, seemingly butchered, in a park in Flaxmere.

That's where the certainty ends.

Advertisement

Local resident Che Omalley, who found the remains in Chatham Park in Flaxmere, near the Chatham Rd entrance on Tuesday night, says it's a slaughtered dog.

The bruised and battered carcass' head was covered by a clothes, with the creature's paws or hooves chopped off.

Experts are completely divided.

Hastings District Council says it's definitely not a dog, and is most probably a sheep.

The SPCA says it's not a sheep and is probably a pig, or possibly a dog.

Omalley said he was adamant it was a dog and was shocked to find something like it in a park.

"I saw it up close and personal," he said. "Just look at his back legs and anatomy, and where his testicles are. I know what a dog's anatomy looks like and the back end is definitely a dog.

"All my mates are hunters and they say it's a dog too. I'd guess it's a little young whippet."

Advertisement

However, a Hastings District Council spokeswoman said the slayed animal may not have been a dog at all.

"This is not a dog, most probably it's a sheep," she said. "From the photo, it looks like it's not a dog, but we would have to see the carcass to be absolutely sure.

"Rather than dump it, the advice would be to dig a deep hole and bury it."

The spokeswoman added: "If anyone finds something like this in a council park, they should contact the council who will arrange for it to be picked up."

A spokeswoman from The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said their science team and a senior Department of Conservation scientist examined the photo to conclude what animal it is.

"They both said it is impossible to say with certainty whether the animal is a dog or a pig due to the extent of its mutilation," she said.

"Regardless, SPCA care for the welfare of all animals and wants to remind the public that dumping a live animal is an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 1999 and the dumping of a dead animal in a public park is completely unacceptable."

The SPCA spokeswoman added: "Coming across a dead animal can be deeply upsetting for those involved and is a thoughtless act.

"The SPCA encourages people to always report this to the local council immediately, or to the Department of Conservation in the case of native animals."