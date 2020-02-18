A Northlander who claimed he jabbed an intoxicated man with a pocket knife that resulted in his death has been found not guilty of murder as well as manslaughter.

It took the jury just over three hours in the High Court at Whangārei on Tuesday to return the not guilty verdicts on Logan Myro Haddon-Hardy who maintained throughout the week-long trial that he acted in self defence.

He was accused of killing 23-year-old Hamuera Wilson on Otaika Rd in the early hours of October 21, 2018 with two stab wounds to his chest with a knife.

After being stabbed twice in the chest, Wilson sought help from a couple staying at the Otaika Accommodation Park where he died despite the efforts of police and St John paramedics.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Earliest trial date for Northland murder suspect is early 2020

• Jury in Whangārei murder trial Logan Haddon-Hardy to go out today

• Agitated man who refused to leave stabbed, jury told

Haddon-Hardy said he twice jabbed Wilson with a pocket knife to scare him off and didn't even know he had stabbed him.

The jury retired at 11.30am Tuesday to consider their verdict on the murder charge and delivered their not guilty verdict on that charge as well as an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Wilson's family members who sat through the trial were visibly distraught at the verdicts and were consoled by Victim Support.

They were not ready to speak on the verdict when approached through Victim Support.

Haddon-Hardy's lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade said her client did not wish to comment either.