A person has been arrested in relation to an assault in the Hastings suburb of Raureka.

Police received a report of a family-harm related assault on Montgomery Place about 3:45pm.

St John ambulance attended and treated one person for moderate injuries. The person was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

One person has been arrested and police are not seeking anyone else at this time. Police said inquiries into the matter are under way.

