

Expansive scaffolding is towering above the Hastings Art Gallery as a major project to replace the roof moves ahead.

Work began on the roof the week of January 20 and scaffolding, which was brought in by a crane, has been going up over the past two weeks.

The roof is being replaced as the current roof cladding has reached the end of its serviceable life.

New roofing will consist of galvanised iron for the pitched roofs and membrane roofing for the flat roofs.

The total cost for the new roof including design, engineering compliance, building consent, air conditioning and the roof itself is about $1.35 million, a Hastings District Council spokesperson said.

A crane was used to bring in the large scaffolding needed to replace the roof. Photo / Hastings District Council

The scaffolding makes up 9 per cent of the total cost at $124,000.

Hastings District Council group manager of community facilities and programmes, Alison Banks, said depending on weather the scaffolding is planned to come down on May 1.

Renovations are expected to continue until the end of August.

The new roof is expected to last at least 50 years.

The main entrance to the gallery remains open and exhibitions and community programmes are running as usual.

Banks said there would be little disruption to gallery visitors except a little noise at times.