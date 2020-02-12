Prime Minister Jacinda has won the hearts of her social media followers after her "legendary" response to a critic who demanded she "just leave" politics.

On Wednesday Ardern took to Instagram, posting a photo of her Prime Minister's statement saying she will deliver a 20-minute speech in the chamber.

"Delivering this in the debating chamber today (it's how we traditionally start the parliamentary year.) A 20-minute speech is probably a bit long for here, but will do my best to summarise later today!" she wrote.

But one critic wasn't having a bar of Ardern's post, accusing her of ruining the New Zealand economy.

"Please just leave. Don't ruin NZ's economy anymore," the critic wrote.

The comment caught Ardern's eye with the Prime Minister swiftly snapping back at the person's allegations.

"Is that a reference to the low unemployment levels we've achieved, high wage growth, the decrease in debt or the solid GDP growth at 2.7 percent?" she wrote.

Jacinda Ardern clapped back at one critic, schooling him with facts. Photo / Instagram

Her comment was liked by more than 6800 people, with hundreds of comments praising the Prime Minister for "schooling" the troll.

"Haha schooled," one wrote.

Another said: "Jacinda with the clapback. She had to pull him all the way together with facts."

A third added: "Haha burn! Thanks for being an amazing PM."

New Zealand's unemployment rate has dropped from 4.7 per cent to 4 per cent since Ardern took Government in 2017, according to Stats NZ.

They also confirmed GDP growth has increased by 2.7 per cent since September.