The Hastings mayor is calling on central government to provide financial support for an "iconic" Cape Kidnappers tourism business.

Gannet Beach Adventures has barely run its tractors in the more than a year since a landslide on Clifton Beach injured two tourists and triggered a wide-ranging risk assessment of stability of its famous cliffs.

Sandra Hazlehurst said she had asked the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment if it could provide "financial assistance to Gannet Beach Adventures as has happened with other operators and businesses impacted by natural disasters".

"These are iconic businesses and we appreciate their patience while this process takes place," she said.

"We have had a meeting of all the parties and want to move forward together and make the best decisions when we have all the information."

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst calls on central government financial support for Cape Kidnappers business owner. Photo / Warren Buckland

The call for government support comes as new signs were installed at Cape Kidnappers to help reduce confusion around when and where the public can access Clifton Beach and the gannet colony.

After two Korean tourists were seriously injured in a landslide along Cape Kidnappers on January 23 last year, the Department of Conservation and Hastings District Council commissioned a Quantitative Risk Analysis to assess the risk levels and provide better context for managing these risks.

New signage has been installed at Cape Kidnappers to help reduce confusion regarding access to Clifton Beach and the gannet colony. Photo / Supplied

The 1.5km track will remain closed while the report, jointly commissioned by Hastings District Council and DoC, goes through the final stages of review.

This is due in April this year.

General manager of economic development and transitions at MBIE Dean Ford said it was considering the council's request but "no decisions have been made at this time".

Gannet Beach Adventures owner Colin Lindsay welcomed the Mayor's calls for financial support. Photo / Paul Taylor

Gannet Beach Adventures owner Colin Lindsay said he was "happy to hear" the mayor's calls for financial support.

"It's a step forward. It is good to get support from someone recognised like that.

"We are aware that Hastings District Council is lobbying on our behalf. We thought it was better for them to approach the Government on behalf of us."

Lindsay said the events leading up to the walkers being injured were nothing to do with the company.

"It is not just us affected though. All the local business have less money coming in."

The council said access to the gannet colony along the DoC track will remain closed until extra analysis is complete and has been considered by DoC management.

Hawke's Bay operations manager Jenny Nelson-Smith said they acknowledge the "difficult time" Gannet Beach Adventures are going through regarding the uncertainty of their business.

"Natural events are an inherent part of New Zealand's outdoors and they can, and do, have an impact on businesses," she said.

"The risks posed by natural hazards are acknowledged in concession agreements, made between DoC and the concessionaire, with the condition that where a temporary risk arises to public safety due to a natural event, DoC can suspend the concession while the risks are reviewed."