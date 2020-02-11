An ex-pat Kiwi in London is collecting handbags for victims of domestic violence in support of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane's family appeal.

Millane was strangled to death on the eve of her 22nd birthday by her Tinder date in his downtown Auckland apartment on December 1, 2018.

And in a bid to continue her legacy, Millane's family started collecting handbags to donate to domestic abuse victims.

Now, on behalf of the family initiative, Love Grace X, a Kiwi was running a campaign to collect handbags on their behalf at New Zealand House in London.

Launched on February 10, the Love Grace Handbag Appeal would run through until February 14 at 80 Haymarket, London, near Trafalgar Square.

Loryn Cooper was behind the appeal and told 1News it was something to help women in need.

"It provides something for women in a situation who have luckily found help, and hopefully it makes them feel not so alone," she said.

Target : 200 handbags Tue 1pm : 48 handbags complete!

Toiletries and other everyday items were also being received, with all items packaged and gifted to domestic abuse charities.

Every bag donated also featured a tag with a handwritten message and flower drawn by Millane.

Love Grace X was started by her family to help promote awareness to end male violence towards women, they said in November last year.

"[Grace] was a loving, family orientated free spirit with a beautiful caring nature, who was a loyal friend and enhanced the lives of all who were lucky enough to meet her.

"To continue this legacy, we have created 'Love Grace' bags. Donated in memory of our amazing Grace, which contain everyday essentials that we hope will be of benefit to you and help you on your road to a safe future."

Around 1500 handbags had been distriputed since launching in September 2018, with 800 disrupted in the United Kingdom alone.

Meanwhile, in Taupō, New Zealand, handbags and toiletries for the appeal could be left at the ANZ Bank on the corner of Tongariro and Tamamutu Sts.

Ricky Wrightwebb, the ANZ Taupō staff member organising the collection, told the Taupo & Turangi Weekender in November 60 handbags had been collected.

"People are just coming in and dropping them in here and we go through them when we've got enough stock and we make the bags up," she said.

"It's a little hope thing for the ladies that receive these bags."