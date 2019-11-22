On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Ricky Wrightwebb wanted something good to come from something terrible. The something terrible was the death of British backpacker Grace Millane in Auckland last year on December 1. The something good is the Love Grace handbag appeal.
Organised by Grace's cousin Hannah O'Callaghan, the Love Grace appeal began in the United Kingdom. Its Facebook page states that the appeal is collecting "handbags and daily essentials to provide to our local refuge" in Grace's name. Now, it is running in Taupō, New Zealand.
To support the Love Grace handbag appeal people are asked to donate a new or barely-used handbag and,if possible, add some toiletries. If they don't have a bag to donate, they can just donate toiletries. The bags will all be filled with toothpaste and toothbrush, shower gel, shampoo, conditioner and deodorant plus a few luxury extras which can range from wipes, to lip balm, hairbrushes, scarves, bubble bath, sunglasses or other appropriate items.
The handbags and toiletries can be left at ANZ Bank, corner of Tongariro and Tamamutu Sts in Taupō.
The tag on each bag briefly tells Grace's story. It says Grace's family have created a legacy in her name by fundraising for the White Ribbon charity promoting awareness to end male violence towards women and to continue that, Love Grace bags have been created.
"Donated in memory of our amazing Grace, which contain everyday essentials that we hope will be of benefit to you and help you on your road to a safe future. Believe in yourself, as you matter!"
The appeal logo is a flower drawn by Grace with the words 'Love Grace x' next to it in Grace's own handwriting.
Ricky Wrightwebb, the ANZ Taupō staff member organising the Love Grace collection in Taupō, explains that the bank is not directly involved but providing a drop-off point. So far nearly 60 handbags have been collected, along with scarves, jewellery and toiletries.
At the end of the appeal they will be distributed to the Taupō Police, Women's Refuge and Taupō Hospital to be given away to women who need them.