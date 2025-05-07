Advertisement
Updated

Glen Innes fire: Grey smoke billows as fire engulfs Ministry of Social Development offices

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A fire has broken out at the Glen Innes Ministry of Social Development building today.

A dozen fire trucks and 50 firefighters are battling a blaze in a Government building in Auckland this morning.

Grey smoke is billowing over the Auckland suburb of Glen Innes after fire broke out in the Ministry of Social Development offices.

The blaze erupted inside the Mayfair Pl building just after 7am.

Glen Innes Lotto & Dairy owner Kanti Patel said he could see “a lot of grey smoke” billowing from the MSD building in the middle of the shopping centre.

“I can see the smoke, two fire engines here.”

Police have cordoned off the carpark to the shopping centre and asked that workers close the doors to their shops.

Fire and Emergency said it was alerted to a fire at Mayfair Place in Glen Innes, Auckland at approximately 7:00am.

A spokesperson said twelve trucks with almost 50 firefighters have been sent to the incident.

“We recommend avoiding the area, and if people are concerned by the smoke, please close the doors and windows.”

A dozen fire trucks with 50 firefighters battled the blaze at the Glen Innes Ministry of Social Development.
Another witness, on his way to work, said there was a lot of “black and grey smoke” coming from one building.

“There’s smoke right over to the train station.

“There’s a smell of a kind of burnt plastic around the place.”

He said there were about six fire trucks on the scene and traffic was “terrible” in the area.

There were three ambulances and a large police response.

The police were preventing people from coming close to the area.

Gemmells Tyrepower manager Steven said he could see half a dozen fire engines and three to four police vehicles at the scene.

“When I arrived at work, I saw the smoke, it was probably about 7.10am.

“It was well up in smoke by then.”

He didn’t think anyone had been evacuated from the MSD building.

Fire and Emergency and Police have been approached for comment.

