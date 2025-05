The worst of the weather is over, more Kiwis turning to methamphetamine and Drs are back at the negotiating table.

Emergency services are responding to “multiple apartments” on fire in East Auckland this evening.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Josh Pennefather told the Herald it is responding to a house on fire after receiving multiple reports at 5.54pm.

Pennefather said “multiple apartments” are on fire in a single-storey block of units on Taniwha St in Glen Innes.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it is working to extinguish the fire and has eight fire trucks attending.