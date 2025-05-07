Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lotto: Ten players win nearly $24k each in Second Division – where the tickets were sold

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Scott Brown loaned $10 for petrol to a Napier woman who hours later won Lotto. Reporter Michaela Gower / Video Warren Buckland
  • Ten Lotto players each won $23,775 in last night’s Second Division draw.
  • Two players also won Second Division Powerball, upping their winnings to $31,469.
  • Powerball was unstruck and will roll over to $10 million for Saturday night’s draw.

Ten players won almost $24,000 each in last night’s Lotto draw.

The numbers were 18, 11, 9, 26, 13 and 36. The bonus ball was 25 and the Powerball 7.

Two players also won Second Division Powerball, lifting their winnings to $31,469 each.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Five tickets were sold to players from Auckland, one from Manawatū-Whanganui, one from the Kāpiti Coast, one from Wairarapa, one from the Hutt Valley and one from Christchurch.

Ten players picked up almost $24 thousand in last night's Second Division draw.
Ten players picked up almost $24 thousand in last night's Second Division draw.

Two punters also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $31,469 each.

The winning tickets were sold at Fresh Choice Greytown and on MyLotto to a player from Upper Hutt.

Last night’s Powerball jackpot of $8 million was unstruck and will roll over to $10m for Saturday night’s draw.

Recent wins

A single supermarket in Canterbury sold four winning Lotto tickets worth just over $17,000 in last Saturday’s draw.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The tickets – sold at Woolworths Ashburton South – were among 15 Second Division tickets to win a total of $17,357 in the official Lotto draw.

One of the tickets sold at Woolworths Ashburton also won the Powerball Second Division prize, taking their total winnings to a cool $35,030.

An Auckland couple is also $23,333,333 richer after winning Lotto’s First Division draw.

They said seeing ‘$23,333,333’ on their MyLotto ticket was “mind-boggling”.

“We’re both shocked to our core. It’s going to take a while to sink in, and I don’t think it will start to feel real until we see it in the bank,” said the winners, who wished to remain anonymous.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they bought a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to their account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand