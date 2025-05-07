Five tickets were sold to players from Auckland, one from Manawatū-Whanganui, one from the Kāpiti Coast, one from Wairarapa, one from the Hutt Valley and one from Christchurch.

Ten players picked up almost $24 thousand in last night's Second Division draw.

Two punters also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $31,469 each.

The winning tickets were sold at Fresh Choice Greytown and on MyLotto to a player from Upper Hutt.

Last night’s Powerball jackpot of $8 million was unstruck and will roll over to $10m for Saturday night’s draw.

Recent wins

A single supermarket in Canterbury sold four winning Lotto tickets worth just over $17,000 in last Saturday’s draw.

The tickets – sold at Woolworths Ashburton South – were among 15 Second Division tickets to win a total of $17,357 in the official Lotto draw.

One of the tickets sold at Woolworths Ashburton also won the Powerball Second Division prize, taking their total winnings to a cool $35,030.

An Auckland couple is also $23,333,333 richer after winning Lotto’s First Division draw.

They said seeing ‘$23,333,333’ on their MyLotto ticket was “mind-boggling”.

“We’re both shocked to our core. It’s going to take a while to sink in, and I don’t think it will start to feel real until we see it in the bank,” said the winners, who wished to remain anonymous.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they bought a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to their account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

