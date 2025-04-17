In the South Island, three tickets were sold to players from Christchurch, three from the West Coast, and one from Dunedin.

Sixteen players each won more than $17,000 in last night's Lotto Second Division draw.

Two players also won the Powerball Second Division.

The Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Dennis Bookshop in Westport and on MyLotto to a player from Hawke’s Bay.

Meanwhile, one Kiwi is $1 million richer after winning Lotto’s First Division draw.

The impressive $15m Powerball was not struck and will now roll over to a whopping $20m next Wednesday.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they bought a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to their account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

