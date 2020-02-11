An Auckland man accused of murdering his ex-wife while subject to a protection order can now be named.

Accused killer Manchao Li appeared briefly in the High Court at Auckland today before Justice Simon Moore.

The now 64-year-old faces two charges for murder and of breaching a protection order by physically abusing the protected person through stabbing his former wife Zhimin Yang to death.

Yang was fatally stabbed on Westgate Drive in Massey on July 29 last year.

It is alleged she was stabbed repeatedly by her ex-husband.

The court heard Li has been found fit to stand trial.

He was remanded in custody by Justice Moore and will appear in court again next month.

