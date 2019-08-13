A man accused of murdering his ex-wife while subject to a protection order has seen his suppression order extended.

The accused killer appeared briefly in the High Court at Auckland today before Justice Simon Moore.

The 63-year-old did not enter pleas to two charges of murder and of breaching a protection order by physically abusing the protected person through stabbing her to death.

The court heard there were several issues about the man's fitness to plea, which prompted Justice Moore to continue the interim suppression order and not require pleas.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in court again in October.

The homicide victim, who was fatally stabbed on Westgate Drive in Massey on July 29, also has name suppression as does her son.

It is alleged she was stabbed repeatedly by her ex-husband.