A man accused of murder while subject to a protection order has briefly appeared in court - but cannot be identified due to a suppression order.

The man appeared briefly in the Waitakere District Court today before Judge Kevin Glubb and was remanded without plea in custody until August 14.

The victim, who also cannot be named, was fatally stabbed on Westgate Drive in Massey yesterday morning.

Police said today they were still seeking the public's help in relation to the fatal stabbing yesterday.

"This includes anyone with dashcam footage who was driving in the Westgate Drive/Royal Road area yesterday morning between approximately 7.30am and 8.45am," police said in a statement.

Several members of the public - including a construction worker and woman driving past in a car - stopped to help but the victim died at the scene.

One person was credited by police as allegedly managing to bring the accused's vehicle to a stop after he allegedly fled, enabling police to quickly apprehend the man.

Detective Inspector Colin Parmenter has previously said the accused, 63, was known to the victim.

"Police would like to commend members of the public who acted swiftly to try and help the victim this morning," he said yesterday.

"One member of the public who was at the scene managed to bring the man's vehicle to a stop after he fled, enabling police to quickly apprehend him.

"Other members of the public at the scene administered CPR on the victim, unfortunately to no avail."

The first flowers to be laid at the cordon by a member of the public. Photo / Chelsea Boyle

Parmenter said those on the scene and "others who witnessed this horrific event" were being provided with support.

"And we are grateful to them for their assistance."