A large blaze is sending plumes of smoke across the sky near Rotorua.

A car wreckers on Wikaraka St, Ngongotahā, is burning and emergency services are at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were called to the Wikaraka St address at 7.10pm.

The fire at Ngongotahā. Photo / Judith Meek

There were four fire appliances and a tanker at the scene, with six more fire appliances on the way.

The spokesman wasn't aware of any injuries or evacuations of nearby properties.

A witness told the Rotorua Daily Post there were "lots of old cars piled up" at the site.

"You can hear all the tyres going bang."

She said a crowd of people gathering were being asked to move due to risks from overhead powerlines.

Witness Jonathon Hagger noticed the fire at 7.30pm while driving across town.

"The fire seems to have gone up really fast," he said.

Another witness, Stevee Ray Raureti, said he could see the blaze from Lake Tarawera.

Large fire at Rotorua car yard. Photo / Supplied

The fire can be seen across Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

"I am a teacher at Ngongotahā Primary School so we drove here [to Ngongotahā] in the hope it wasn't the school or any whānau. You can smell it and there are continuous explosions."

The fire at Ngongotahā. Photo / Melissa Edwards

Jen Eastgate said "it smelled like burning rubber and diesel" and she "could hear it crackling" from a nearby street.

The fire at the Ngongotahā car wreckers. Photo / Supplied