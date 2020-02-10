Rivers are heading towards record low levels, farmers are feeling the strain and a total fire ban is now in place for the region, as Hawke's Bay's big dry steadily deepens.

Monday again dawned fine - and with it a milestone that no significant rain has fallen anywhere in the region for more than a fortnight.

There are currently restrictions and bans on taking water on 19 sites across Hawke's Bay and the Tukituki and Waipawa Rivers are on a full water take ban.

It means consent holders are prohibited from taking water from the rivers or streams affected, which is causing issues for many farmers who use river water supply.

Things have got so bad that water temperatures have hit highs of 29 degrees Celsius in the Tukituki River, according to Hawke's Bay Regional Council recordings.

A council spokesperson said although water levels in the region aren't at record lows in any river, many look like they will hit that mark soon.

Federated Farmers president Jim Galloway said the bright glare of sunny day after sunny day is forcing farmers to stare down the barrel of some of the worst conditions in years.

"It is having a big impact on farmers and it's looking like it is only going to get worse," he said.

"Farmers are struggling to even get the water to do simple things like washing up after milking and hosing down the yards."

Galloway said farmers in Central Hawke's Bay are the ones that are truly feeling the pinch and even though they prepare for dry situations like this, a lengthy dry was impossible to plan for.

"Farmers only face really dry conditions like this for a couple of weeks at most but we are expecting another six weeks at least and it's something they just aren't quite geared for."

New minimum flow limits on the Tukituki River came into force in October 2015 following years of concern around the river's water quality.

The new limits meant the river wouldn't reach low levels as it has in the past and while the improving habitat, and water quality, it would mean less water would be available for irrigation.

Galloway says that those limits have made it harder for farmers. He said work needed to be done on a larger water supply solution and not small individual water sources.

While some are fighting the heat and dry conditions Fish and Game Hawke's Bay manager Jesse Friedlander said river fishing in the region has remained strong. Photo / Paul Taylor

Regional council in January did a 3D mapping survey, flying over 8000km in a chopper, to get a better understanding of the region's freshwater supply, with work now being done to analyse the findings.

The maps of all of the region's major aquifers will help to understand how big they are, how much water they hold, how the water flows in, out and through them and where they may be vulnerable to surface contamination.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand on Monday made the call to declare a total fire ban across the Hawke's Bay and Tararua regions.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Trevor Mitchell said that anyone who sees any sort of fire in the region, even if it is a rubbish fire, to call 111 as any fire controlled or not could be "extremely dangerous".

He did say though that they have been pleased with people following the fire bans with the fires that have been lit only being accidental.

Although it isn't an unusual thing to have a full region fire ban with the last one back in 2014/15 he said it was unusual to have all the towns announce fire bans as well.

Fish and Game Hawke's Bay manager Jesse Friedlander said river fishing in the region has remained strong, despite the dry.

"Despite high water temperatures and low flows, fishing has been good over January with reports of fish in great condition across the region's fisheries."

He said the low water levels had put some people off of fishing but said those that were need to be careful when doing so.

"Anglers should fish early or late in the day when temperatures are cooler and consider avoiding fishing altogether on the hottest days to minimise stress on caught fish," he said.

"If intending to release your trout, keep it in the water and avoid touching it if possible, instead net the hooked trout quickly to avoid the fish becoming exhausted and never drag a fish up on to hot river rocks or sand."

Hawke's Bay Regional Council's principal climate scientist Dr Kathleen Kozyniak said decent rain was unlikely for the next week at least, but there was potential to get some of the aftermath of a storm hitting Australia.

"While an injection of rain would be welcome soon-ish, a tropical deluge isn't our preferred mode of delivery."