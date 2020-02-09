One person has been seriously injured after a car fell on top of them, pinning them to the ground in Christchurch.

Emergency services received reports that a car had fallen on to and trapped a person while they were working at a Wildwood Ave home in Wainoni, a police spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said two rapid response units and one ambulance were sent to a motor vehicle incident just after 6pm on Sunday.

"We treated and transported one person in a serious condition to Christchurch Hospital," she said.