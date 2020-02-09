A Parnell couple who want to be reunited with their missing English bulldog have lifted the reward to $10,000.

Dolly Niuhulu, 20, and her partner Ethan Yandall, 21, were devastated to find their adored dog George missing on February 5.

A family member had left their gate ajar and the dog managed to slip outside.

Neighbours told the young couple that two men had then picked up the dog offering to drop him off at the pound - but it does not appear he ever reached one.

Niuhulu and Yandall originally posted a $4000 reward but say other bulldog owners and family have chipped in, lifting the sum to $10,000.

"We will just do anything to get our boy home," Niuhulu said.

"He is a part of the family."

And they thought increasing the reward would make people come forward, she said.

Ever since George's disappearance Niuhulu has been contacting various animal shelters desperate for any information about the microchipped dog and his whereabouts.

But there had been no official word yet.

"We had a lead last night in Whangārei and we drove all the way there and it wasn't George," she said.

It was a heartbreaking trip.

Dolly Niuhulu and her partner Ethan Yandall with their missing dog George. Photo / Supplied

The student's worry about the dog's condition has only increased as his absence from home has lengthened.

The dog has a special diet and is ordinarily cleaned every day, especially around his eyes.

She described the 1-year-old dog as having a lovely personality, friendly and cuddly. He has never wandered away from home before.

He is also fixed, which means he cannot be bred.

Police say enquiries are ongoing.