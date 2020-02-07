It's just three weeks until the annual Lakeside concert in Rotorua. Journalist Kelly Makiha finds out why there's a special message with this year's show.

Rotorua's annual Lakeside concert is always a wow moment but this year it's hoping to make a statement in another way.

Lakeside 2020 Tatau Tatau (Us Together) will be held on February 29, just two weeks shy of the one-year anniversary of the Christchurch mosque shootings where 51 people were murdered and 40 injured in two consecutive terrorist shooting attacks.

The theme of this year's concert is a powerful one and hopes to show that in Rotorua there's a mutual acceptance and respect for diverse communities, such as Rotorua's.

Rotorua Lakeside Concert Trust chairman Ian Edward said organisers were hoping to see a sea of Tatau Tatau T-shirts in the crowd on the night of the concert at the Village Green.

"This is an opportunity for our community to remember and think about those people."

David Jones, from David Jones Creative, has designed the logo for this year's concert. It shows different colours wrapping around a heart symbol and is the image that's on the T-shirts made specifically for the event.

Lakeside organisers want to see the crowd wearing these Tatau Tatau T-shrits. Photo / Supplied

Jones said each year the concert picked a charity and members of the Rotorua Rotary Sunrise Club did a collection for the charity.

Advertisement

"We have noticed over the years, as we go around the crowd with our buckets doing the collection, a lot of people don't carry cash anymore. This time we are selling the Lakeside T-shirts in advance for $30 and $7.50 of the cost will go directly to KidsCanNZ Charitable Trust."

Speedy Signs, which is supplying and printing the T-shirts is doing the work at cost.

Jones said people could buy the T-shirts before the concert to support the charity and members of Rotary would ensure they were delivered in time for the concert.

Rotorua's diversity will be celebrated at Lakeside. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Edward said a powerful moment in the show would be when members of the local Muslim community would publicly thank Rotorua for its support since the shootings.

"I suspect it will be a real tear-jerker," Edward said.

Alofa will perform at Lakeside. Photo / Supplied

New to Lakeside, four Samoan brothers called Alofa, described by Edward as "being on the cusp of fame" will perform an emotional medley including the songs You'll Never Walk Alone and Climb Every Mountain.

To order the T-shirts online go to rotorualakesideconcert.co.nz/product/tatau-tatau-t-shirts

Classical singer Amelia Berry will be on the Lakeside show. Photo / Supplied

This year's concert promises to be another variety show with something for everyone. Among the line-up is Hollie Smith, Adeaze, Savage and Maisey Rika. Rising classical singer Amelia Berry will also perform.

Advertisement

Lakeside is a free concert starting at 7pm and finishing about 10.30pm with fireworks. It is a BYO event and limited alcohol is permitted (one bottle of wine or six bottles/cans of beer or six bottles of cider). RTDs or alternative alcoholic drinks will not be permitted. Alcohol will not be able to be brought in to the event after 9.30pm.

Lakeside 2020 line up:

Hollie Smith

Savage

Maisey Rika

Adeaze Music

Dennis Marsh

Identity Dance Company - IDCO

Kindred

Elisha Hulton

Amelia Berry

Alofa

Howie Morrison Jnr

Russell Harrison

Rewa Ututaonga

Krissie Knap

Nikau Grace Chater