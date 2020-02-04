State Highway 50 has been closed after a massive scrub fire in Central Hawke's Bay flared up again overnight.

Fire and Emergency said the blaze, which spans 20 hectares just north of Tikokino, flared up due to the strong winds.

Hawke's Bay Fire and Emergency Area Commander Ken Cooper said the road will remain closed until at least midday.

"We've had to close the road for people's safety, and to allow us to get helicopters into the area to fight the blaze.

"Anyone travelling in the area will need to take an alternate route until we can safely re-open the road."

Cooper said the fire was on land that was a mixture of forestry and grass.

Around 50 firefighters have been working to manage the fire overnight.

People are asked to avoid the area while emergency services work to put out the fire.