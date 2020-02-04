National identity

It's most gratifying that the LegendNZ Centre proposal has reignited the debate around the need for a museum on the waterfront.

Herald writer Simon Wilson (NZ Herald, January 25) concurs with us that Wynyard Point would be an ideal location, as well as agreeing that the museum should be a place to celebrate, commemorate, educate and entertain visitors concerning our identity as a nation.

Regrettably, some people have cherry-picked from the comprehensive LegendNZ Centre proposal to make it sound as though it would be some kind of shrine for misogynists, jingoists and reactionaries. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Our proposal has always been founded on an inclusive vision of our national identity, with the Treaty of Waitangi partnership at its centre that we'll be remembering this very week.

Legendary New Zealanders are to be one of the key drawcards but the purpose is not to idolise them, but rather to learn from them and be inspired.

Let's progress the debate as to what would be the best "must-see" attraction on our magnificent waterfront.

Warwick Pascoe, LegendNZ Centre originator.



'Over' population

To try and soothe the distress of David M Stevenson (NZ Herald, February 3), who sounds a "Malthusian alarm" about a lack of discussion concerning overpopulation.

China and India have about a third of the world's population and an average population growth rate of 1.95 per cent - below replacement level.

Europe, population 720m, has a growth rate of 0.3 per cent and most of this is due to either current immigration or immigrant birth rates (also dropping) i.e. generally, the EU is also aging population – as are Korea and Japan.

North America is a similar situation.

Looking at South America; for example, the population growth rate of Brazil fell from 2.6 per cent in 1969 to 0.8 per cent in 2018. Nowadays, in South America, only Bolivia has a population growth rate above 1 per cent. The Falkland Islands, Guyana and Uruguay are at a 0 per cent growth rate. Africa is following a similar trend, although lagging by 20 years. Space precludes me from further exposition, e.g. NZ.

The primary reason the populations of the combined bases appear to be "growing" is that nowadays humans, while not so enthusiastic to birth people, are increasingly good at not dying.

It is unlikely the world population will ever reach the UN prediction of 11.2b in 2100. UN departments are funded according to perceived "relevance and need" - maybe that is why the elephant has not been recently spotted.

Mike Schmidt, Pakuranga.



Economy over environment

"It's the economy, stupid" is a political cliche that needs to be thrown into the dustbin of history. For this election, and for every following election, the catch-cry needs to be: "It's the environment, dumb-ass".

Government policy needs to lift the tax rate for those who can afford to pay more. We have benefited while the natural world crumbles. Our actions have directly contributed to global warming. Now it is time for us to give our government the funds to attempt to mitigate the damage. Funds could be used to convert the beef and dairy farms that account for nearly half of New Zealand's greenhouse gas emissions; stop NZ industries burning coal; shut down all coal mines; bring the technology to New Zealand so the country can effectively recycle batteries, plastics, tires etc; electrify our bus fleet; fast track a functioning rail network; stop polluting the Waitematā Harbour; protect our fisheries; enhance pest eradication programmes; make it illegal to produce and use plastics; put an end date to internal combustion engines, etc

All of us would benefit, future generations would benefit and best of all we could look our grand-children in the eye and say we really did try!

Capitalism is a game where there are no winners, only losers.

Simon Klippel, St Heliers.



Doctor's defense

Doctor Linda Lum (NZ Herald, February 3) is my GP.

She is brisk and highly efficient - she never forgets anything - she types everything you say into her PC and you can guarantee she will check up on your medical progress and compliance with her recommended care.

What a bigoted fool that unreformed elderly male chauvinist on the bus is. At 81, I am also elderly, but still going to the gym twice a week and playing badminton twice a week, which is testimony to her thoughtful care.

Paul Lynton, Takapuna.



NZ First

It is a bit rich for the Prime Minister to describe Simon Bridges' announcement that National has ruled out working with NZ First after the next election as "electioneering" (NZ Herald, February 3).

National's pre-election announcement provides openness and transparency to all voters about what they can expect when they cast their vote on September 19.

I would have expected our Prime Minister to applaud such a move, given her own promises around openness and transparency in government.

The alternative of misleading the voting public by saying nothing, would surely be a worse position to take.

Sue Kurtovich, Tauranga.



Rogernomics

Mike Moore, despite his humble beginnings and enthusiasm for people, embraced Rogernomics (thereby neoliberalism), believing at the time its claim to be "the panacea for society's ills".

Whether he reversed that view I do not know, but surprisingly Jim Bolger, a National Party stalwart and anti-unionist now realises that neoliberalism has brutally divided the world into a cabal of the obscenely rich and the many poor. Hardly "a panacea", but still an ideology ardently adhered to by too many people in power, whether in politics or business.

Paul Protheroe, Manurewa.



Republicans' spines

The World Health Organisation should dispatch a team of doctors to Washington DC to determine if the Republican members of the US Senate have a collective spine and conduct a cognitive assessment of the members' understanding of the US Constitution.

The decision not to allow witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial is one of the darkest days not only in American democracy but also anywhere for those who cherish democracy.

Craig Clark, Remuera.



Uighur persecution

Thank you Sonny Bill Williams for continuing to speak up about the desperate plight of Uighurs in China while those who should, remain diplomatically silent.

To requote Archbishop Tutu's message as cited in John Minto's comment on Israel and Palestine (NZ Herald, February 4): "Those who turn a blind eye to injustice actually perpetuate injustice. If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor."

J Leighton, Devonport.



Tram trappings

The artistic impression in of trams gliding along Queen St (NZ Herald, February 3) was most impressive.

My memory of trams was that they were powered by a cat's-cradle of overhead conductors supported at regular intervals by power poles and adjacent buildings.

Has AT come up with a secret source of energy to allow the trams to operate without any external power supply?

Also, one of my less happy memories was having one's bike wheels stuck in the rails and ending up at the terminus.

David Weston, Maraetai.



Crowded harbour

Central to Auckland's congested harbour problem (NZ Herald, January 29) is finding room for the rapidly increasing number of cruise ships.

Auckland's greatest tourist attraction, apart from its volcanoes, must be all its adjacent islands off shore. Pakatoa Island, being one of its gems, has one of the deepest channels available (some 17 metres, I believe).

If a property magnate set it up right, it could rival the best of the Greek islands as a holiday attraction strictly for cruise ships. It has Waiheke Island within a stones throw, offering ferry services to downtown Auckland; fishing in the Hauraki gulf (including big game fishing); sandy white beaches; tennis courts; a golf course; a wharf capable of taking ferries; whale watch potential; scuba driving, and a swimming pool.

Place some multi-storied hotels with 360-degree views to dream of, enlarge the wharf to take cruise ships which would help relieve Auckland's port of cruise ship berthing space and you have the Santorini of the South Pacific. And that would be putting it mildly.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.



Short & sweet

On US

The US Republic, as it stands, two nations divided and little fair justice for all, may need repealing and replacing with a parliamentary system that better harnesses its leaders. Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

On ghost houses

There are no shortages of ghost homes in our area.On a stroll around the block I counted six. L H Cleverly, Mt Roskill.

On monarchy

It seems ridiculous to have a monarch who lives on the other side of the planet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be at a loose end. Let's invite them to become the King and Queen of New Zealand. Neville Dickson, Forrest Hill.

On election

Can we please have a "none of the above " option on this year's ballot paper? Pim Venecourt, Papamoa.

Now it's official, a vote for NZ First will actually be a vote for Labour. Winston is history with all the wind taken out of his sails. Mike Baker, Tauranga.

On racism

I exited the cruise terminal this morning and the young Kiwi Asian customs gentlemen took me to be a foreigner, based upon my Scots accent. After 45 years in NZ, I had to have a laugh as I know discrimination works both ways. Bill Ferguson, Beach Haven.

On Bachelorette

The best part of watching The Bachelorette is reading Steve Braunias' commentary the morning after – brilliant. Donald Gordon, Glendowie.

On plastic

We are now in the silly season when parents buy new exercise books for school with covers on, and then cover them in plastic. Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.