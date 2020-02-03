Partnership, mana motuhake and the right to self-determination. What does that look like on the frontlines? Teuila Fuatai spoke to three leaders on honouring Te Tiriti in 2020.

Lady Tureiti Moxon who is the Managing Director of Te Kohao Health, a Maori health provider in Hamilton. Photo / Leon Men

Lawyer and Ihumatao activist Pania Newton has been named in the Auckland University 40 Under 40. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The activist:

Pania Newton

Pania Newton, co-leader of Soul (Save our Unique Landscape group), looks back at four years of protest against the Fletcher housing development at Ihumātao.

"From the beginning, we were never asked whether the development should go ahead," she says. "We were only ever asked what it should look like."

The activist lawyer, whose leadership of the South Auckland protest propelled her into the spotlight, picks apart the "consultation" process.

"What we can confidently say is that looking at the history of consultation with Māori, is that agencies and corporations look for the consenting individuals, or consenting groups to consult with, and disregard those in opposition because they're regarded as too difficult," she says.

At Ihumātao, the robustness of the consultation process with local Māori about the land and planned housing development has been a significant sticking point. While landowner and NZX-listed company Fletcher insist adequate consultation took place, mana whenua groups like Soul say otherwise. Disagreement among those groups eventually led to the involvement of the Māori King, Kingi Tūheitia, in August. Significantly, after weeks of discussions and more than a month of mass occupation at Ihumātao, a consensus was reached that the 33ha piece of land should be returned to Māori.

Newton puts it in perspective.

"When you think about what's happened, had they appropriately and correctly consulted with the right groups, we probably wouldn't be in the position we're in right now."

The "they" refers to the Crown, other Pākehā organisations like Auckland Council and Heritage New Zealand, as well as Fletcher. They chose not to listen to those who disagreed with their plans, she says.

"On the one hand they're saying they've got deadlines to meet and limited resources, but look at the resources they've spent here at Ihumātao." Reports indicate the police presence cost tens of thousands of dollars each day at the height of the protest when more than 100 officers were deployed.

"And that's just the cost of police," Newton says. "Then there's the Ministers' costs, negotiation costs, and the cost of buying back the land now, rather than what it cost back then [2015]. It's a lot more."

Owning up to serious flaws in previous and existing practices of consultation with Māori is the first step, Newton says carefully.

"My hope for the next 10 years is that this [Ihumātao] would set an example to governments, councils and agencies of how they should not engage with Māori.

"They need to be more aware about consulting with the correct groups, and ensure those groups or individuals who claim they have mandate actually have the mandate to say that. It can't just be about talking to the groups or individuals that say what suits them and is the easiest option at the time."

Doing that is how we live out consultation and partnership as it was intended in Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Newton says.

The lawyer:

Roimata Smail

Softly spoken with a bright smile, Roimata Smail offers an analysis on her work: "I think there's this perception that lawyers who do what I do are real haters, and negative, and just want to cut everyone down.

"But, the work that I do, the [Waitangi] Tribunal claims — they're intended to be constructive, and not just to say, you've got this all wrong."

The human rights lawyer, who specialises in Te Tiriti o Waitangi and discrimination, has spent her 16 year-career at the forefront of Māori rights.

A mother of two young children, one issue she is focusing on this year is bias in the police against Māori. In a claim before the Waitangi Tribunal, Smail is representing Tim Morrison — a mature Māori medical student whose history and treatment by police garnered national attention. Morrison claims police are more likely to prosecute Māori than non-Māori in situations where prosecution is an option — disadvantaging Māori significantly.

Smail: "Everybody knows that our prisons are full of Māori, and that Māori get charged more and arrested more than any other group.

"I think the general perception is that it is because Māori are committing more crime," she says. "And largely what police are doing, and what their strategies talk about, is reducing offending and helping young Māori men on to a better path.

"But there's not enough self-reflection that, to be so disproportionate, there must be a discrepancy in the rate Māori are stopped, arrested and charged for the same issues as non-Māori."

Smail mentions Police Commissioner Mike Bush's acknowledgement of unconscious bias in the police. The tribunal claim, and working with the police is about addressing that bias and disproportionate criminal rates among Māori, she says.

"Transparency is the first step," Smail says. "It's about [the police] coming out publicly and saying this is how many people we're stopping; this is how many people are getting warnings instead of being sent to court. And having that information publicly available."

We talk about the overburdened prison and criminal justice systems and why in 2020 police arrest and prosecution statistics — specifically examining bias against Māori — are not collected.

"I guess it's hard to face," Smail says slowly. It means acknowledging the problem exists in the first place.

"And that's really unpleasant. It's uncomfortable for anyone to think that they might be biased or acting in a way that's unfair."

Smail also says that for bias in the police to be a focus, it requires a new outlook on how law enforcement works in, and with, communities.

"To disrupt what is happening, we're saying the police need to have a huge focus on addressing bias.

"Because you can have nice relationships and work with Māori communities, but if one side doesn't actually know what the other side is doing, it's not really partnership and it's not really tino rangitiratanga."