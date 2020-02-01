Cloven hoof met sand and sunshine at a popular Auckland beach today when two Whenuapai goats popped by with their owner.

Grant Solley took his two pet goats, 110kg Steve and the smaller DJ, with him and two dogs to Takapuna Beach.

Transporting the mini-zoo by van, which is specially kitted out with hay, water and salt blocks "so it can be a home away from home", Solley and the furry foursome quickly captured the attention of others enjoying a perfect summer's day at one of the city's most frequented beaches.

The group often visited city beaches and parks, especially Kohimarama, where Solley had one of his few negative interactions while taking his furry companions on outings.

"There was an animal control lady there and she said they had pooed on St Heliers Beach, but I said, 'No, they haven't been to St Heliers'.

Grant Solley and his pet goats Steve and DJ went on an outing to Takapuna Beach. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

"There's a [pet] pig out there that I know of ... it might've been the pig."

Solley always picked up the goats' droppings anyway - they're great fertiliser for his garden.

He loved sharing his pets with others and while the goats were not fans of the water, they were always happy to be with him, Solley said.

"I love sharing them with everybody and seeing all the good reactions. They're just amazing animals. I love how affectionate they are and how they can make people smile without saying anything."

Steve the goat, with owner Grant Solley, delights crowds at Takapuna Beach. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

He has had both goats, Saanen/Nubian crosses who are aged almost 3 years old and 5 months old, since they were only a few months old and both enjoyed not just beach and park outings, but also comfortable lives at home.

"They live outside, except on wintry or bad weather days, when they've got their own mattress in front of the TV."

Steve is toilet trained, while DJ is "in the making", Solley, who lives alone with his pets, said.

The goats also have their own Instagram, which can be found at goat_walking