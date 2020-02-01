A child found in a Hastings home with life-threatening injuries has been transferred to Starship children's hospital in Auckland.

Police said they were called to an address in the suburb of Flaxmere late on Wednesday night and found the child with critical injuries.

The gravely ill child was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital initially but transferred to Wellington Hospital's intensive care unit on Thursday and Starship on Friday.

An Auckland District Health Board spokeswoman said the child was still critical but stable.

Police said their investigations into how the child was injured are ongoing.