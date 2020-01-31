New Zealand, Pacific Island and Australian citizens are the focal point of a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) operation to evacuate those stranded in China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 200 people in China had been killed by coronavirus. Meanwhile, a person at Auckland City Hospital has been put in isolation amid fears they are infected.

The Air New Zealand chartered flight would land in Wuhan, the city where the virus started and which is currently under lockdown.

Passengers would be charged a nominal flat fee of $500 to board the flight, but first were required to fulfil a number of prerequisites.

"People who are granted access to this flight do not gain any extra immigration privileges into New Zealand," MFAT said in a statement.

"Anyone boarding the place must have the correct documentation to enter their final country of destination and they must pass the first health assessments."

The date when the flight would depart for Wuhan was yet to be determined but MFAT said it was working with Chinese authorities to get clearance.

Meanwhile, New Zealand permanent residents who were also Chinese citizens, might not be able to board the flight.

"It should be noted that some permanent residents from other countries on other assisted departure flights have been unable to board," MFAT said.

Australians aboard the plane would be picked up by their own Government on arrival into New Zealand.

Other nationalities aboard the plane would be placed in isolation before travel arrangements to their home countries were made.

Any cost of transit beyond New Zealand would fall on those Governments.

If people could not afford the flight cost, MFAT said options would be assessed and arrangements worked out on a case-by-case basis.

There are currently 179 SafeTravel registrants in Wuhan, according to MFAT.

Kiwi company pledges up to $1m towards coronavirus research

Australian researchers seeking a cure to the coronavirus could receive a financial boost of up to $1 million after a Kiwi company pledged to assist them.

The company, The a2 Milk Company, also said it would donate just over $1.1 million to the Shanghai Red Cross to support those affected by the virus.

Working alongside its partner in China, China State Farm, The a2 Milk Company's chief executive said they were determined to lend a hand.

"We are working closely with our local partner ... on how we can assist with the distribution of our products to consumers in affected areas, and how we can best provide humanitarian assistance to Chinese citizens at this time," Geoffrey Babidge said.

A cash donation, product donation and research support were three areas The a2 Milk Company chose to offer their support.

• It will donate $5 million RMB (NZ$1,112,025) to Shanghai Red Cross to support those seriously affected by coronavirus.

• It will donate $5 million RMB of a2 Milk dairy products to medical teams on the front line and families impacted by the virus. China State Farm would assist with the dispatching of the products.

• And by pledging up to $1 million towards The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity.

The Peter Doherty Institute is a joint venture of the University of Melbourne and Royal Melbourne Hospital. The a2 Milk Company was also in discussion with a second Australian university.

The company had also taken precautionary measures to make sure its staff in China were as safe as possible, Babidge said.

"The Company is working to ensure all of our people, including our Mother Baby Store promotional teams, have been issued with masks and personal hygiene equipment including disinfectant," he said.

"We have created a team social chat group to ensure open communication for updates and emergency help if required.

"We have asked local staff to limit their movements within China in addition to putting international travel into and out of China on hold."