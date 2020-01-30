Firefighters are battling a large scrub fire in Whitford, south-east of Auckland.

At one point the fire was threatening a home but fire crews have managed to contain it.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Daniel Nicholson said they were alerted to the fire on Birch Park Lane about 12.50pm.

READ MORE:

• Desperate residents flee fire in 25-storey building in Los Angeles

• Nine fire crews get large Bay of Plenty vegetation fire under control

• Five fire crews get fire in a shed at Napier Port under control

• Fire crew battle large vegetation fires in Tuakau and Hunua

Advertisement

The grass, scrub and tree fire is now 100 by 600 square metres.

Five fire trucks are at the scene and a helicopter was assisting, but had since been stood down.

The blaze is under control and firefighters are dampening down hotspots, Nicholson said.