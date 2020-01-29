The death toll of the Whakaari/White Island disaster has risen to 21.

Police confirmed this evening that another person has died from injuries sustained in the December 9 eruption.

Deputy Commissioner John Tims, National Operations Commander, said the person died at Middlemore Hospital last night from their injuries.

"The death brings the official number of deceased to 21, 19 of whom died in New Zealand and two in Australia," he said.

The deceased will be named after their wider family has been informed, Tims said.