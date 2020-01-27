Police are investigating a car fire in rural Morrinsville have discovered a body.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were called to a car fire at Hangawera Rd, north of the Waikato town, about 8.55am today.

"Police responding to a vehicle on fire near Morrinsville this morning have located a person deceased in the vehicle.

"We are working to understand the circumstances of the person's death.

"Our enquiries are in their very early stages."

A neighbour said they saw a fire truck head down a driveway at a nearby property earlier.

Firefighters had since left the scene but two police cars had since arrived.

Officers were looking at a white car parked in a layby.

More to come.