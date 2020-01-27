Another survivor of the White Island/Whakaari eruption has been named as Australian John Cozad.

The 72-year-old was the father of Chris Cozad, who became the 16th person to die following the eruption after he succumbed to his injuries in Australia.

On December 9 the pair were visiting the island together, while their extended family waited back on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship.

Both were severely injured in the eruption, with John suffering burns to more than 40 per cent of his body.

Chris also survived the blast but was severely burned. He was repatriated to Concord Hospital in Australia, but died there on December 14.

In total 20 people have died as a result of the eruption.

John is slowly recovering from his burns but faces the additional struggle of adjusting to the loss of his son.

John was airlifted to Australia on December 12 and has been in the Intensive Care Unit until recent days when he was moved to the burns unit, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for expenses.

He has also battled infections and pneumonia, but has won every battle so far, according to the page set up by his daughters Heather Cozad and Jenny Yann.

Painful skin grafts have taken well and are slowly healing but John is still not able to talk or breathe on his own for any length of time.

"He was fit and took extra care to eat well which seems to be helping him at 72 to beat every hurdle that's been thrown at him," the page says.

A January 23 update said he had been able to take a few steps around the ICU; two days later in a "big step" he was moved to the burns unit.

Chris Cozad, 43, was visiting Whakaari/White Island with his dad John when the volcano erupted. He has subsequently died in an Australian hospital from his injuries. Photo / Supplied

"While Dad is receiving the very best medical care, we are now facing our own hurdle in helping Mum stay close to him in Sydney. Because Dad's recovery has been slow, there is no indication of how long he will be in hospital," the post says.

He had been the carer for his wife Bev, and they had moved into a retirement home in Newcastle last year.

"She doesn't want to leave his side. Keeping Mum supported in Sydney and adjusting our own lives to support them both is key in Dad's recovery," the page says.

"Mum and Dad are also facing the loss of their son from this volcano, keeping them together is so very important to help them grieve through this. While the physical recovery is hard for Dad, the emotional recovery for them both will be harder."

The family was on a cruise in celebration of Chris and Bianca Cozad's 20th wedding anniversary, their daughter Emily told the Herald last month - calling Chris a "beautiful" father who showered his wife and daughters with love.

"He is someone I will forever look up to and he will be so so so missed. He was and forever will be, the most perfect dad," she wrote in a Facebook post.

"I hope wherever you are, you'll be proud of everything we do and become."

A GoFundMe page set up to help Chris' family has raised almost $15,000.

His father's page has raised nearly $2000. Money raised will go toward keeping the family together, covering costs such as transport for John's wife and her living expenses while he remains in hospital.