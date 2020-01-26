It has been horror weekend on our country's roads as five people have died in four separate crashes.

Yesterday alone four people died in crashes that were geographically spread from as far north as Kaitaia to rural Southland in Gore.

The first death happened in the early morning in the country's far north.

A maledied at the scene after their car left the road and collided with a tree in Kaitaia.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Bank St just after 6am.

A male then died in a two-vehicle crash near Lake Karapiro in Waikato.

The crash occurred on State Highway 29 shortly after 2pm.

A male and a female died and two more were injured after a crash in Mataura, Gore.

Police were called to scene about 5pm.

On Saturday, one person was killed and another was seriously injured in a car crash in Waikato.

The crash happened on State Highway 1 near Cambridge, about 6.20am.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the provisional number of road deaths for 2019 is 353 from 301 crashes.