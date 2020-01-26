A serious two-vehicle crash near Lake Karapiro in Waikato this afternoon has left one person in critical condition.

Police are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 29, Karapiro.

The crash, involving two vehicles, occurred shortly after 2pm.

One person has been critically injured and another seriously injured, police confirmed in a statement.

The road is blocked east of Hinuera Quarry and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

MORE TO COME