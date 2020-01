One person is in a critical condition after their car collided with a tree in Kaitaia early today.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Bank St just after 6am.

Road closures are in place at Bank St and Puckey Ave, Dominion Rd and Worth St, and Dominion Rd and Redan Rd.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.