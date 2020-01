One person has died and another has been seriously injured in a car crash in the Waikato this morning.

The crash happened on State Highway 1 near the intersection of Hydro Rd, near Cambridge, about 6.20am.

Police said the road is closed and could be for some time but diversions are in place.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.