Police are seeking the owner of an adventurous black cat that managed to get stuck on an Auckland motorway overpass.

According to NZME reporter Tom Dillane, a crowd of people were seen trying to save the feline from the State Highway 1's Victoria Park overpass around 8.45am this morning.

A witness, who saw the rescue unfold from a nearby building, told the Herald the "petrified" cat had been curled up on the edge of the barrier from 6am this morning.

He said at 9am police arrived at the scene and called for motorway control for assistance.

The witness said he watched the team put a rolling block in with two big trucks before a ute pulled over.

A team member then lifted the cat up from the barrier, he said.

In a post on the North Shore, Rodney & West Auckland Police Facebook page, police said they are seeking the owner of the older cat, who is unfortunately not microchipped.

"Great work by our Motorways Police staff and our colleagues at NZTA which led to the rescue of this older cat which became stuck on the Victoria Park overpass on State Highway 1 this morning," they wrote.

"The cat has no microchip unfortunately so a Police staff member is going to take it home until the owner comes forward."