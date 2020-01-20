National deputy leader Paula Bennett is dispelling rumours she went to the media before contacting Police about the break-in at the party's headquarters in Auckland.

The news first broke on radio, when Bennett went on air at 9.46am yesterday morning.

A Police media statement, released soon after the news broke, reported the break-in had been reported at 9.45am.

READ MORE:

• National says theft at their Auckland HQ is 'highly suspicious', investigates burglary

• National selects Christopher Luxon as its new candidate for Botany

• National Party candidate William Wood removes social media photo of hand gesture adopted by white supremacists

• National Party headquarters in Auckland burgled overnight

Advertisement

But, a Police spokesperson this morning confirmed to the Herald, that the break-in, in which three laptops were stolen, was actually first reported to Police at 9.20am.

"When media want statements quickly, we have to go off the then-available information, which is why it may not be exactly accurate to the minute," the spokesperson said.

Left-wing political commentator Neale Jones questioned why National was so quick to go to the media with the news of the break-in.

But Bennett said she had already arranged a radio slot at 9.45am on Monday.

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play Focus Live: National Party Spokesperson for Finance and Infrastructure Paul Goldsmith responds to the break-in that saw thieves take off with three laptops Monday morning.

"A break-in at our headquarters is newsworthy and, as such, I decided to talk about it during the interview."

In fact, she said she felt if she didn't mention the break-in then she might have been accused of covering it up.



In the hours after the theft, National was quick to publically speculate about the motive of the break-in.

"The nature of the burglary is also highly suspicious, given that our internal party offices aren't overly visible from the street, the nature of the items stolen, and that the building itself contained other items of high monetary value," a spokesman said.

National MP Paul Goldsmith, who works in the building that was robbed, said the possibility that the theft was politically motivated was disturbing, "given it's the start of an election year".

Advertisement

"There are other things they could have taken, but they only took three laptops. It is certainly a worry that it might be politically motivated."

But this morning, RNZ revealed the software company Brunton, which is next door to the National Party office, had also been burgled recently.

A company employee, who did not wish to be named, told the Herald that thieves had stolen computer equipment from their office in late November.



As was the case with the National break-in, the thieves jimmied the windows and specifically went after computer equipment.

According to the employee, this was the second time the thieves had attempted to break into the Brunton offices.

Meanwhile, technology commentator Paul Brislin said cracking the stolen National laptops' encryptions would vary in difficulty, depending on how tight the security was.

For example, most computers are password protected and, if their files are on the cloud, they would have passwords too.

"But," he said, "if this was a political hit job and someone has got the [know how] to break in, they would be able to get through that kind of level of encryption without too much trouble."

He suggested in future, National either chains its laptops to the desks when staff leave for the day, or for staff to take the computers home with them.