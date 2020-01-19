Flights approaching Wellington have been diverted as a blanket of cloud reduces the visibility of incoming planes.

Eight flights have been diverted from the capital according to Wellington Airport's arrivals board just before 3.30pm this afternoon.

Air New Zealand, Virgin, Qantas and Sounds Air flights from Melbourne, Sydney, Christchurch, Queenstown and other origins were all diverted from landing in the capital.

MetService Forecaster Sonja Farmer said low fog that had moved over the city was affecting aircraft.

Flights would have around 500m of visibility as they descended into the fog above the airport, but this would reduce as they flew through the fog, she said.

Clouds were hanging as low as 200ft above the tarmac.

The cloud is expected to move towards the Hutt Valley as the afternoon wears on, but it may remain in the area until tomorrow.

Air New Zealand and Wellington Airport have been contacted for comment.