New Zealand will revel in warm, sunny weather for at least the next week as we continue to bask in high pressure systems which have dominated Australia.

As Kiwis have recently basked in warm weather sent from over the Tasman, we will soon be bearing the tail-end of the brunt of a "supercell" storm which is causing widespread flooding to many areas stricken by bush fires.

Philip Duncan of Weatherwatch.co.nz says the rain, due in 7 to 10 days' time, will not be serious but could bring some light relief to some dry areas.

However, a tropical depression which is about to hit Fiji, could bring some dangerous tidal movements next week which in past years have seen freak waves claim lives and create rescues of groups of people.

The strong tides will affect eastern beaches, from Coromandel down to Gisborne, on Monday and Tuesday and Duncan is urging people to keep an eye on young and elderly people in and around the water on those days.

Meanwhile, Duncan said "reliable data" showed a drier than average trend of warm, dry weather in January due to increasing amounts of high pressure.