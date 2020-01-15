

One young woman has been seriously injured in a crash near Waipukurau overnight.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bush Rd and Porangahau Rd in Wallingford at around 12.36am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokeswoman said one person in the crash was extricated from the vehicle and stabilised before being transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital via air ambulance.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said two people were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital following the crash.

A woman in her late-teens remained in a serious condition on Thursday morning, while a man in his 20s has since been discharged.