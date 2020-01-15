A koala lost amongst the burnt bushes on Kangaroo Island has been spotted being rescued by the New Zealand army.

A heartwarming image released by the New Zealand Defence Force shows two soldiers wrapping the distressed marsupial in a blanket.

Australia's neighbour has deployed 116 members from the army, the air force, and defence force to assist during the massive bushfires burning around the country.

NZDF members have seen first hand the disastrous impact the fires have caused on communities and wildlife, causing the death of 8000 koalas on Kangaroo Island alone.

A pair of New Zealand Defence Force members are seeing wrapping a blanket around a distressed koala. Photo / NZDF

Personnel have been able to assist in clearing routes and removing trees for emergency services.

They had the misfortune of removing dead wildlife from the fire aftermath, including kangaroos killed in the deadly fires that swept across the island.

Aftermath of massive fires which killed wildlife and destroyed communities on Kangaroo Island. Photo / NZDF

Senior National Officer Major Ron Christmas said it was refreshing for the group to rescue animals after seeing the dead ones.

"We know there is a very long road ahead for the recovery effort but we've been pleased to play our part," he said.

Our @NZArmy engineers from 2nd Engineer Regiment continue to help rescue and assist wildlife alongside the @AustralianArmy and @RSPCA from the Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary. #Force4Good #AustralianBushfires pic.twitter.com/6XceiqXhqP — NZ Defence Force (@NZDefenceForce) January 14, 2020

"The sheer scale of the devastation is quite overwhelming when you see it first-hand, so we're very pleased to be able to help our neighbours with people power and resources at this time," Christmas said.

An estimated one billion animals have been killed in the massive bushfires ravaging Australia, and nearly one-third of Australia's koala population have died.