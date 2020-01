Diversions are in place after a bus caught fire in Wellington.

Police said passengers were off the bus and now safe.

The incident happened at the intersection of Vautier Ave and Cecil Rd, Wadestown, just after 7am today.



READ MORE:

• Bus catches fire in India, at least 20 dead

• Stagecoach bus catches fire

• Passengers evacuated after bus catches fire

• Bus fire closes a lane on SH1 near Porirua causing significant delays

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.