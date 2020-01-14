Traumatic injury specialists are responding to an emergency incident in South Auckland that has left one person injured during an accident at home.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Sunburst St in Papakura at 3.43pm.

Police, Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) and St John are all responding.

Two ambulance crews had been sent to the scene, as well as an intensive-care crew specialising in traumatic injury.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was being treated.

The patient was in a moderate condition and being transported to Middlemore Hospital by one of the ambulance crews - the traumatic injury team had only been sent to assist.

A police spokesman told the Herald the victim appeared to have injured themselves during an accident at home.

The incident did not appear to be serious, he said.

More to come.