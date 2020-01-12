A woman has been left fighting for her life after the car she was in slammed into a parked van in the Auckland suburb of Mt Wellington, spun out and then smashed into a garage.

Neighbours described hearing a huge bang when the crash happened on Panama Rd just before 5pm.

One neighbour, who is a nurse ran down to the crash with her daughter.

They found the car's passenger - who looked to be in her 20s - and put her in the recovery position.

"She was bleeding, she wasn't responsive," the nurse said.

"Her heartbeat was very faint."

She had lacerations to her head and was bleeding around her midsection. She was rushed to hospital.

A police spokeswoman said a car had hit a parked vehicle, spun out and collided with a garage.

The car's passenger had suffered critical injuries.

Neighbours told the Herald it appeared the car's driver had left the scene, but the police spokeswoman said around 5.30pm that the driver was being assessed by St John Ambulance staff.

Nobody on the property or in the parked vehicle had been hurt.

The fire service had also been sent to the scene.

Neighbours said they heard a huge bang, but didn't realise a second car was involved until they saw it crashed in somebody's garage.

Panama Rd has been closed between Carbine Rd and McLennan Rd and diversions are in place. The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.